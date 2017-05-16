

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One suspect is in custody after a stabbing in a motel parking lot in Ajax late Monday night, Durham Regional Police say.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel on Westney Road, near Bayly Street.

According to police, an altercation broke out between two males in the parking lot of the motel and during the fight, one of the males was stabbed four times.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in stable condition.

The other male involved in the altercation has been charged with aggravated assault and several other weapons charges.

Police have not released the ages of the two males involved. Investigators also did not indicate whether the males were known to one another.