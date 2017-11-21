

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a suspect is in custody after an unknown substance was sprayed in the face of a passenger on board a TTC bus in North York.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 that at around 8 a.m., a person got on a bus in the area of Jane Street and Eddystone Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue, and sprayed a passenger with an unknown substance, which paramedics say is believed to be mace.

The suspect then exited the bus, which is currently stopped in the area.

Sidhu said the driver of the bus and some passengers complained of breathing issues following the incident.

One passenger, Sidhu said, reported experiencing a burning sensation in their chest.

Paramedics are currently on scene and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives unit has been notified.

It is not clear if anyone will be transported to hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed that 32-year-old Vitalay Rybalka was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, administering a noxious substance, and failing to comply with a court order.