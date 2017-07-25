

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that injured three people at a Vaughan nightclub in April has been arrested.

Shots rang out in the parking lot of Cameo Lounge, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Weston Road, early on April 3.

Three people were rushed to hospital after the shooting – a 26-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man identified by friends as Toronto rapper Robin Banks.

Following the shooting, police issued a warrant for two suspects.

A 19-year-old suspect turned himself in to police on April 5. However the second suspect remained at large for months.

Toronto police said in a news release on Tuesday that they joined the investigation on July 23 after new information was received.

The outstanding suspect was found and arrested by Toronto officers without incident.

At the time of the arrest, police allegedly seized a loaded 9 mm handgun with an extended capacity magazine and a quantity of drugs, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Nicholas Rhoden, 26, is expected to formally face attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting in the coming days, according to York Regional Police, who are handling the investigation into the incident.

Rhoden is also facing a lengthy list of weapon and drug charges related to his arrest.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on July 24.

Police previously charged Rushawn Anderson with three counts of attempted murder with a firearm in connection with the shooting.

All of the victims in the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.