

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies in the city’s west end earlier this month.

Toronto police say the first robbery occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on May 7 at a bank in the area of Bloor Street West and Runnymede Road.

The suspect, police allege, entered the bank wearing dark sunglasses and showed the teller a note demanding money.

After the employee handed over the cash, police say the suspect fled in a taxi.

The next robbery occurred on May 13 at around 12:45 p.m. at a bank in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue.

The suspect, according to investigators, walked into the bank wearing a construction jacket, hard hat, sunglasses and a black mask concealing the lower half of his face.

Police say the man approached the teller, held up a note and obtained cash before once again fleeing the scene in a taxi.

Investigators say the man was eventually apprehended on May 19 after robbing a bank in the area of Islington Avenue and Rathburn Road.

The suspect has been identified by police as Steven Albanese, a 24-year-old resident of Toronto.

He is facing three counts of robbery, assault to resist arrest and possession of property obtained by crime.