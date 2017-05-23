Suspect arrested in series of west-end bank robberies
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 1:40PM EDT
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies in the city’s west end earlier this month.
Toronto police say the first robbery occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on May 7 at a bank in the area of Bloor Street West and Runnymede Road.
The suspect, police allege, entered the bank wearing dark sunglasses and showed the teller a note demanding money.
After the employee handed over the cash, police say the suspect fled in a taxi.
The next robbery occurred on May 13 at around 12:45 p.m. at a bank in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue.
The suspect, according to investigators, walked into the bank wearing a construction jacket, hard hat, sunglasses and a black mask concealing the lower half of his face.
Police say the man approached the teller, held up a note and obtained cash before once again fleeing the scene in a taxi.
Investigators say the man was eventually apprehended on May 19 after robbing a bank in the area of Islington Avenue and Rathburn Road.
The suspect has been identified by police as Steven Albanese, a 24-year-old resident of Toronto.
He is facing three counts of robbery, assault to resist arrest and possession of property obtained by crime.