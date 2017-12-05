

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to grab a small girl out of a woman’s arms in North York last weekend.

Police said that at 3:49 p.m. on Saturday, a 29-year-old woman was holding an 18-month-old girl in her arms in the area of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue East.

A woman not known to the victim approached her and asked for directions.

The suspect then asked the victim if she could hold the toddler and the victim refused.

The suspect then allegedly attempted to grab the toddler out of the woman’s arms.

When she failed to get ahold of the toddler, the suspect then assaulted the 29-year-old woman and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old woman, standing five-feet-seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She had thick black curly hair and was last seen wearing a puffy pink jacket and a light-coloured purse.

Images of her were released by police on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.