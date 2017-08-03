

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A suspect has been charged after a 17-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at a Markham shopping centre.

The alleged incident happened at Markville Mall on June 30 just before 2 p.m.

York Regional Police said the boy was approached by a stranger in the food court. The suspect tried to start a conversation with the teen and began asking him personal questions, but left the area when the boy’s mother approached.

About half an hour later, the boy was in an electronics store when the suspect approached him and touched him sexually without consent, police said.

The suspect fled when the boy threatened to call police.

Police announced Thursday that a suspect turned himself in to police after seeing himself on video surveillance images that had been released to the media.

Thayaparan Subramaniyam, 39, of Markham has been charged with sexual assault.

He is set to make a court appearance in Newmarket on Aug. 23.