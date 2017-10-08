

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A suspect is facing a number of charges after an incident where police allege a fire was deliberately set at an Upper Beaches home while several people were inside.

The fire started at a home on Edgewood Grove, in the area of Dundas Street East and Kingston Road, at around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police previously said that the suspect was involved in an altercation at the home and was asked to leave. Toronto Fire Services described the incident as a dispute between neighbours.

Police allege that the suspect left, but eventually returned to the home and doused it with an accelerant before setting it on fire while four people were still inside.

An arrest warrant for a suspect was issued by police on Saturday. A day later police said they believed he was driving a grey Chrysler 2003 Town and Country Van with Ontario licence plate BRHB 833.

At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a suspect surrendered to police.

Terry Graham, 49, of Toronto has been charged with assault, possession of an incendiary device, arson – having disregard for human life and four counts of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday morning.