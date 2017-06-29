

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing charges after three women were held hostage at a midtown massage parlour.

The incident began Wednesday at around 10:15 a.m. when the suspect entered the establishment at Ingram Drive and Kincort Street, in the Eglinton Avenue West and Castlefield Road area.

The suspect announced that he was taking the three women inside hostage and made one of the women tie up the others, police said.

Police said he also threatened to physically hurt them.

The suspect released two of the women and then after several hours, officers were able to negotiate the release of the third, police said.

The incident shut down roads for several hours as emergency vehicles and tactical officers descended on the scene. However no injuries were reported.

Michael Storms, 35, has been charged with three counts of forcible confinement.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday morning.