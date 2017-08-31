

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A suspect has been charged following an incident at a Scarborough department store where police say a man attempted to grab a young girl away from her mother.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at a department store in the Warden and Eglinton avenues area.

Police say a mother was shopping with her three children when a man approached her four-year-old daughter in the store and tried to have a conversation with her.

The girl screamed and ran away to her mother, who then confronted the man.

The man then went into the parking lot and was seen pacing.

The woman notified store security, who then called police.

As security was escorting the woman and her children to their car, the man ran up and tried to grab the girl from her mother’s arms, police said.

After a brief struggle, the man ran away. Police were nearby and were able to arrest a suspect in the parking lot.

A witness told CP24 the family appeared distraught following the frightening incident.

Tyrone Bartley, 39, of Pickering, has been charged with abducting a person under 14 years old, assault and mischief under $5,000.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday morning.