

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 45-year-old man and charged him in connection with the sexual assault of an underage girl in 1996 and then again in 2004.

Police say the girl was sexually assaulted in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue area in 1996 while she was five or six years old.

It is further alleged that the same girl was again sexually assaulted in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue area in 2004 when she was 14 or 15 years old.

Diosdado Destacamentio, 45, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual interference.

Destacamentio appeared in court on Friday.