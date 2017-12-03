

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 20-year-old man has been charged after a string of fires were set in Toronto's Palmerston- Little Italy neighbourhood on Friday.

According to police, several fires were set in the area bounded by Lennox Street, Harbord Street, Euclid Avenue, and Bathurst Street.

One fire was set on the front porch of a home on Euclid Avenue near Harbord Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police say with the assistance of the public, 20-year-old Makoons Meawasige-Moore was arrested in connection with the fires.

He has been charged with arson, disregard for human life, and arson causing property damage.

He appeared in court on Saturday.