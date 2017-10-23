

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man in Newmarket over the weekend.

York Regional Police were called to Sheldon Avenue, near Yonge Street and Davis Drive, in Newmarket on Oct. 21 at around 9:50 p.m. for a weapons call.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified as Cody Gionet of Georgina.

On Sunday, policer arrested two men at a residence close to where the shooting took place.

Police said Monday that one of those men has now been charged in connection with the shooting.

Travis Whitman, 21, of Newmarket has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Monday.