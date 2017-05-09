

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say one suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in a Brampton hotel room earlier this year.

Speaking to reporters during a news conference Tuesday, Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans said a 24-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jahsavior Reid.

Reid was shot multiple times inside a hotel room in Brampton on Feb. 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evans said investigators believe there are multiple other suspects connected to the homicide.

The suspects, Evans added, were wearing “distinctive jacket” at the time of the shooting and photos of the males have now been released.

During the news conference Tuesday, police also provided an update on two other unrelated homicides from earlier this year.

Investigators previously announced an arrest had been made in the murder of a 43-year-old Cheryl McVarish, who was found dead in the driveway of her home on Westmount Avenue in Mississauga on March 20. McVarish, who suffered blunt force trauma, was found one week after she was reported missing.

McVarish’s boyfriend’s father, 64-year-old Gil DaSilva, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case earlier this month.

Police revealed Tuesday that they believe McVarish never left her residence from the time she was reported missing to the time her body was found. Investigators said they believe she was “concealed” in her home during that time.

Investigators also used Tuesday’s news conference to discuss developments in the region’s fifth homicide of 2017.

Last week, Peel Regional Police identified two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kamar McIntosh, who was killed following an altercation inside a restaurant on Hurontario Street on April 27.

Investigators said Tuesday that one of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Thulani Chizanga, has now turned himself in to police. Police said the second suspect, 18-year-old Shamar Lawson Meredith, is still outstanding.

“We are expanding our search. We do believe Mr. Meredith is aware we are actively looking for him and making efforts to evade,” Det.-Sgt. Sean Brennan said Tuesday, adding that police believe he lives in the Mississauga area.

Police said both McIntosh and Reid were “targeted” by the suspects but police did not comment on possible motives.