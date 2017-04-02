

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Hamilton police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder in connection with a man’s death on Saturday.

Police said they found the man in life-threatening condition after they responded to a disturbance at the apartment where he lived in the area of Parkdale Avenue North and Brittannia Avenue on April 1.

The victim, identified by police Sunday as 40-year-old Melvin Jn’marie of Hamilton, was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have said they believe the attack was targeted and that there is no concern for public safety.

“There is every indication that the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim and that this started as a minor altercation that quickly escalated,” Hamilton police said in a news release Sunday.

An autopsy has been conducted and Jn’marie’s family has been notified, police said.

The death marks Hamilton’s first homicide of 2017.

Police said Sunday evening that a suspect has been arrested in connection with Jn’marie’s death.

Antonio Sedeno Charles, 30, of Brampton has been charged with second-degree murder.

He’s scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.