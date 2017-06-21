

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who allegedly live streamed himself on a social media app while in the possession of a gun has been charged in an unsolved convenience store robbery and police say his arrest is a direct result of the video that he himself uploaded.

Peel Regional Police that they received information on June 17 that the suspect was live streaming himself while in possession of what appeared to be a prohibited firearm.

After viewing the video, police say that officers executed a search warrant at an address in Brampton, where they arrested two males and seized two replica firearms.

Further investigation then led to charges being laid against one of the suspects in connection with the robbery of a convenience store near North Park Drive and Dixie Road in Brampton on May 6.

Troy Townsend, 26, is charged with robbery and disguise with intent.