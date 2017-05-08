

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have laid charges against a Toronto man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Vaughan’s Kleinburg area last month.

The incident took place at a home on Broda Dive at around 8:30 p.m. on April 30 and resulted in a husband and wife being sent to hospital with stab wounds.

According to police, a male suspect who the husband knew came to the home Sunday night, while the husband was away, and forced his way inside armed with a knife.

The suspect allegedly tied up three residents of the home while he ransacked the house looking for cash, police said.

When the husband returned home, the suspect stabbed the couple and fled, police said.

Paramedics took the couple to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three days later, a warrant was issued for a suspect.

On Monday, police announced that same suspect was arrested over the weekend.

Seungji Hong, 36, of Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and robbery.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Monday.