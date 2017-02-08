

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after a 19-year-old man injured in a fight at a home in Willowdale died in hospital.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers were called to a Toronto area hospital at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a sudden death investigation.

According to police, two men were involved in a physicial altercation in the area of Hounslow Avenue and Beecroft Road, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

One of the two men involved in the fight was rushed to hospital by friends, police say.

The victim, who has now been identified as 19-year-old Haozhi Wang, was pronounced dead in hospital a few hours later.

Police announced Wednesday that Boqiao Fan, 19, of Toronto, has been charged in connection with the homicide.