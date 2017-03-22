

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 52-year-old Toronto man is in custody after he allegedly committed an indecent act while standing in close proximity to two children inside a Yonge-Eglinton bookstore last week.

Toronto Police say that on March 14, a woman went to a book store with her two children in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

The woman said that she observed a man standing in close proximity to her children, allegedly committing an indecent act.

Police said she confronted the man and he fled the scene.

On Monday, a suspect identified as Stephen Keays was arrested and charged with offences including committing an indecent act in a public place and three counts of mischief to interfere with lawful enjoyment of property over $5,000.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).