Suspect committed indecent act near kids in midtown bookstore: police
Stephen Keays, 52, is shown in a Toronto police handout image.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 12:37PM EDT
A 52-year-old Toronto man is in custody after he allegedly committed an indecent act while standing in close proximity to two children inside a Yonge-Eglinton bookstore last week.
Toronto Police say that on March 14, a woman went to a book store with her two children in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
The woman said that she observed a man standing in close proximity to her children, allegedly committing an indecent act.
Police said she confronted the man and he fled the scene.
On Monday, a suspect identified as Stephen Keays was arrested and charged with offences including committing an indecent act in a public place and three counts of mischief to interfere with lawful enjoyment of property over $5,000.
He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).