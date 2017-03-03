

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released several images of a man who allegedly defrauded a woman that he met on an online dating site.

Police say a 52-year-old woman met the man using an unspecified online dating site in November.

It is alleged that one month into their relationship, the man the advised the woman of a property investment opportunity.

Police say the woman then provided the man with a large sum of money to be put towards the investment. At that point, police allege that the suspect began evading all contact from the woman.

The man used the name Domenic Gurino on the online dating site, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).