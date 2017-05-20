

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a male suspect dropped a loaded handgun onto the ground as he attempted to flee police in the parking lot of a North York school on Thursday night.

A pair of 31 Division officers were on patrol at around 8:30 p.m. when they spotted two men riding bicycles in the parking lot of Firgrove Public School.

Police say that once the men spotted the officers they got off their bicycles and attempted to gain entry into a parked van.

That’s when police allege that one of the suspects took off on foot, dropping the loaded handgun on the ground as he left the scene.

He was then arrested along with the other man following a brief foot pursuit.

Police say that a 9 mm Browning handgun was found at the scene with seven rounds of ammunition in it, including one in the chamber.

Abdurazak Abdrabo, 22, of Toronto and Aman Ali, 23, of Toronto, are facing a combined 15 firearm-related charges.