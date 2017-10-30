

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted for public mischief after emergency personnel were tied up investigating a false report about a person with a gun in the Entertainment District last week.

At around 1 p.m. on Oct. 26, police received a call about a person with a gun in the area of King Street West and Charlotte Street.

The incident prompted police to shut down roads, sidewalks, and TTC service in the area for hours while officers investigated.

Several police officers and emergency crews responded to the call, which was later determined to be unsubstantiated.

Police say they believe the prank call was placed by a man at a payphone near Spadina Avenue and Cecil Street and security images of the suspect have now been released.

Investigators say the suspect is between 25 and 35 years old, has a dark complexion and a medium build, and is about five-foot-ten to six-foot-two. He was wearing glasses, a green camouflage jacket, black pants, black shoes, a black baseball cap, and was carrying a black backpack at the time.

Police also say the man was riding a black, vintage-style hybrid bicycle with a black rear mudguard and a wooden rear rack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service.