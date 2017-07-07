Suspect hurt in police pursuit may have been involved in College Street robbery
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 7:53AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 7, 2017 8:28AM EDT
Police are trying to determine whether a suspect who was arrested following a pursuit on Gerrard Street earlier this morning is the same person responsible for a street robbery on College Street
The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning following some sort of pursuit near Gerrard and Bay streets.
Police say that he was taken to hospital and checked out before being transferred to 52 Division.
The injuries sustained by the suspect did not meet the threshold for the Special Investigations Unit to invoke their mandate, according to police.
Bay Street was initially closed from Hayter Street to Gerrard Street but has since reopened.