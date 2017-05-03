

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Vaughan’s Kleinburg area that sent a husband and wife to hospital over the weekend.

Officers responded to a home on Broda Road at around 8:30 p.m. on April 30 and found a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, a male suspect known to the husband came to the home Sunday night, while the husband was away, and forced his way inside armed with a knife.

The suspect tied up three residents of the home while he ransacked the house looking for cash, police said in a news release.

When the husband returned home, the suspect stabbed the couple and fled, police said.

The man and woman were both taken to hospital by paramedics to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators now say 36-year-old Seungji Hong of Toronto is wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and robbery.

Hong is described as a Korean man, standing about five-foot-seven with short, black hair. No further description was available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Hong’s whereabouts to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.