

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released a suspect image of a man wanted in connection with an assault that took place in a bathroom in the downtown underground.

Police said a 42-year-old man was in a public washroom in the PATH at 333 Bay Street on Oct. 11 at around 5:55 p.m. when another man started yelling at him.

When the 42-year-old victim became fearful and tried to leave, the other man swung a shoulder bag, striking him several times, police said in a news release.

The suspect is described as being between 45 and 55 years old. He is heavy set, with long, dark hair worn in a mullet and he has a large goatee with grey patches. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, beige cargo shorts, white Adidas running shoes and was carrying a black over-the-shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.