Suspect image released in car-to-car shooting that injured three
A suspect wanted in relation to a shooting that injured three men on May 14 is shown. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 10:13AM EDT
Investigators released a security camera image of a suspect Wednesday wanted in relation to a car-to-car shooting in the Don Mills area that injured three men last month.
Toronto police say that on Sunday, May 14 at about 11 p.m., three men were in a car heading south on Don Mills Road, just south of Parkway Forest Drive.
A second vehicle pulled near them and suspects inside fired several shots, striking all three victims.
All three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model white Dodge Caravan minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).