

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators released a security camera image of a suspect Wednesday wanted in relation to a car-to-car shooting in the Don Mills area that injured three men last month.

Toronto police say that on Sunday, May 14 at about 11 p.m., three men were in a car heading south on Don Mills Road, just south of Parkway Forest Drive.

A second vehicle pulled near them and suspects inside fired several shots, striking all three victims.

All three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model white Dodge Caravan minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).