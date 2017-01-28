

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a suspect after a 26-year-old man was shot in his leg on the street in front of a 24-hour diner early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in front of the Thompson Diner on Bathurst Street near Wellington Street at 3:05 a.m.

According to police, two men got into a dispute that escalated and ended with one man firing two shots at the other, striking the victim once in the lower leg.

The suspect then fled the area. Emergency responders arrived and rushed the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers then canvassed the surrounding area for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have captured it on surveillance camera.

On Saturday afternoon, police released several surveillance camera images in the hopes that the public might be able to help identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 35 years of age, with a medium build, standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten. He has short, dark hair and a groomed chinstrap beard. He was wearing a black spring jacket, with a white shirt underneath, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).