

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two women who were inside a Richmond Hill store Saturday afternoon were allegedly groped by the same man, prompting police to release a video and images of a suspect.

The assaults took place at a store on Yonge Street near Elgin Mills Road on March 18 at around 5:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

Police said that a man walked behind a 31-year-old woman as she was looking at some items in the store. He then brushed her buttocks.

The woman ignored the incident and continued shopping. However a few moments later, her buttockswas grabbed, police said.

She turned and yelled at the man and he left the store.

While investigating the incident, police learned that an 18-year-old employee of the store was also sexually assaulted in a similar manner. Police believe the same man is behind both incidents.

In addition to the images and surveillance footage, police have released a description of the suspect.

He is described as an Asian male between 25 and 35 years old, with a medium build. He has short, black spiked hair and an acne-marked complexion. He was wearing black rimmed glasses, a black Canada Goose jacket with fur on the hood, dark jeans and dark colored shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.