

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old in a Markham parking lot last month.

The stabbing happened on Nov. 27, shortly before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of a Tim Horton’s at Steeles Avenue and Don Mills Road.

According to police, an altercation between two groups escalated in the parking lot where the victim was stabbed.

The suspects fled the area, boarding a bus and eventually exiting in the Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as an Asian male with a thin build and short black hair. The second suspect is described as a black male with a thin build and long hair tied back in a ponytail. Both are believed to be around 18 or 19 years old.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.