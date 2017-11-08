

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released an image of a female suspect wanted for allegedly securing a second mortgage on a home worth $300,000 by allegedly impersonating the homeowner.

In Sept. 2015, police say the suspect called a mortgage broker and applied for a $300,000 second mortgage on a property somewhere in Toronto.

The application was approved and the suspect later received the money through her real estate lawyer.

A few days later, the actual homeowner received documents regarding the mortgage in the mail and immediately called a lawyer.

Police allege the suspect used fake ID to impersonate the real homeowner and secure the fraudulent loan.

Her photo was released Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police financial crimes investigators at 416-808-7310.