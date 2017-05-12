

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 49-year-old suspect in the 2015 murder of a man in Scarborough who was believed to be on the lam in Jamaica is now in custody.

On April 18, 2015, police located the body of 56-year-old Bevis Larmond on the ground near an apartment tower at 4062 Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

Police issued a warrant for a suspect identified as Dalvin Lewis in October 2015. They said at the time that it was believed Lewis was hiding in Jamaica, possibly in the area of Montego Bay.

On Thursday, Lewis was arrested at Pearson International Airport.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Friday morning.