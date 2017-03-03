

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One of two suspects sought in connection with the group sex assault of a 24-year-old woman in the area south of York University last month has surrendered to police.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 25, investigators say the victim was in the area of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road when she was approached by two men and sexually assaulted.

At least one of the two men was armed with a handgun, police said.

One of the suspects was later identified as 23-year-old Niam Camsell of Toronto and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 28, Camsell turned himself into police.

He was charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on March 7 at 10 a.m.

Another suspect is still outstanding.

He is described as being in his late 20's, with a heavy build, a pierced right ear and a large nose. He was wearing a full zippered grey jacket with red sleeves, a dark Blue Jays baseball cap with a flat, grey brim, dark jeans and black shoes.