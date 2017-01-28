

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say they have arrested a suspect who unsuccessfully attempted to rob a bank in Greektown on Tuesday morning and then hit another branch nearby a short time later.

Police say a masked man entered a Scotiabank on Danforth Avenue near Pape Avenue at around 10:50 a.m. and proceeded to hand a teller a note demanding money.

Police say the teller did not comply, though, and the men fled the bank empty-handed.

It is further alleged that the same masked suspect then entered a nearby Bank of Montreal branch on Danforth Avenue at Fenwick Avenue about 15 minutes later.

Police say the man again handed a teller a note demanding cash and this time he was given an unspecified sum.

Jesse Pelletier, 33, of Toronto, was arrested on an unrelated manner on Thursday.

Pelletier was then identified as the suspect in the robberies.

He is charged with nine offences, including two counts of robbery and two counts of disguise with intent.