

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The 31-year-old Toronto man accused of shooting at his brother, shooting a woman he stole a car from and leading police on a 110-kilometre pursuit from North York to Orillia on Wednesday was charged with 34 offences including six counts of attempted murder.

Police were first alerted to trouble at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, when the suspect allegedly fired a gunshot at his brother in a rooming house in the area of Herzberg Gardens, a housing development south of York University.

About three hours later, the same suspect allegedly attempted to steal a parked vehicle that was left running and unoccupied at 1280 Finch Avenue West.

The same suspect then reportedly approached another occupied vehicle at 6:15 a.m. near 150 Norfinch Drive and tried to steal it, but the driver resisted. Police said the site of this attempted carjacking was only 300 metres from the entrance to Toronto police 31 Division.

At about 6:40 a.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the area of 160 Norfinch Drive, south of Steeles Avenue, for a report of a shooting.

Police said a suspect allegedly shot a woman as she sat in a silver Honda Civic with her sister, who was not injured. He then took the vehicle and sped away.

The suspect embarked on a chase where he twice pulled over to target police in pursuit and fire at them. No officers were injured by any gunfire.

The chase continued to the area of Memorial Avenue and Highway 11 in Orillia, where officers tossed a spike belt onto the roadway. The suspect dodged the spike belt but abandoned his vehicle and fled into a nearby ravine on foot.

He was apprehended by officers with their guns drawn a short time later. A firearm believed to be a handgun was located in the area by an OPP canine unit.

A suspect identified as Kristian Jarvis appeared briefly in a courtroom at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Thursday morning.

He is facings charges including six counts of attempted murder, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of possession of a weapon, four counts of robbery with a firearm, six counts of assault with a weapon, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court next via video link on July 11.