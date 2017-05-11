

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspect in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man outside a Corktown restaurant last April has been arrested in Aruba.

Julian Weekes was shot multiple times outside of Fuse Restaurant on Queen Street East near Parliament Street in the early morning hours of April. 2. Following the shooting, Weekes was able to run away but he was found dead in a nearby parking lot at Parliament and Richmond streets a short time later.

About a week after the homicide police then identified 29-year-old Michael Teddy Gibson as a suspect in the case. Gibson, however, was not apprehended and in a video appeal released in March police said that there was a “good chance” that he fled the country.

That much was then confirmed late last month when police in Aruba arrested Gibson, according to the Toronto Police Service.

In a news release issued on Thursday, Toronto police said that Gibson is “currently being investigated for criminal offences in Aruba.”

It is not immediately clear when or if Gibson will be returned to Canada to face charges in the death of Weekes. He had previously been the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.