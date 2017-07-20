

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say as suspect is in custody after a seven-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at Ossington Station on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 8 p.m. on July 19, a woman and her son were heading up an escalator at the subway station when a man approached the boy from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Police said Wednesday that the suspect was last seen fleeing through a parking lot adjacent to the station.

"The mom did everything right. She went up to the collector’s booth, notified them, had them call 911, and she also had the time to pull out her cellphone and take a picture of the alleged suspect," Const. Victor Kwong told CP24 Thursday.

An image of the suspect was released on Thursday and police confirmed to CP24 on Thursday afternoon that one person had been arrested in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).