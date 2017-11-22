Suspect in custody after stabbing victim walks into Toronto hospital
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 5:40AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 8:27AM EST
Toronto police say a teen has been arrested after a man walked into a Toronto hospital this morning suffering from a stab wound.
According to investigators, a 42-year-old man showed up at a local hospital at around 12:30 a.m. to receive treatment for a stab wound.
His injuries were initially believed to be critical but he is now in stable condition, police confirm.
Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.