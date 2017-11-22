

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say a teen has been arrested after a man walked into a Toronto hospital this morning suffering from a stab wound.

According to investigators, a 42-year-old man showed up at a local hospital at around 12:30 a.m. to receive treatment for a stab wound.

His injuries were initially believed to be critical but he is now in stable condition, police confirm.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.