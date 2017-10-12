

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A hold and secure order at Toronto police headquarters on College Street has been lifted after crews detonated a suspicious package that was left outside the entrance to the building on Thursday afternoon.

The package was found resting on a planter immediately outside the building at around 1:15 p.m.

Following the discovery of the package, police released surveillance camera images which showed a suspect placing the package on the planter. The suspect was then taken into custody shortly before 4 p.m., police say.

It is not clear what charges, if any, that suspect will face.

Police spokesperson Meaghan Gray tells CP24 that the investigation into the package is still ongoing.

“The front doors are still blocked off – that is where the primary investigation is taking place – but the back doors have been opened,” Gray said.

Police had closed College Street between Bay and Yonge streets as part of the investigation but the roadway reopened at around 4:15 p.m.