

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting outside a 24-hour Toronto diner has been arrested in Quebec.

On Feb. 25, just outside the Thomson Diner on Bathurst and Wellington Streets, two men became involved in an argument which escalated into a physical fight.

At some point, one of the men pulled out a weapon and fired at the other.

Police allege the suspect proceeded to physically assaulted the wounded man as he tried retreating into the restaurant.

The 31-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in a taxi with friends with serious injuries but his condition has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The suspect, who fled the area in a black Cadillac Escalade, was identified Tuesday as Ajax-resident Alexander Edward Collin Reid and charged with nearly a dozen offences.

In a news release Thursday, police said Reid was apprehended in Laval, Quebec by the Service de police de la Ville de Laval.

There, he was charged with assault with a weapon, pursuit and dangerous driving.

Though he is scheduled to appear in a Quebec courtroom on Friday, police say Reid is expected to be returned to Toronto at a later date to face previous charges including aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent to wound, careless use of a firearm and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.