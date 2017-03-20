

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The only suspect in a double shooting at a Burlington chiropractic clinic has died in hospital.

David Williamson, 44, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Halton police say.

The shooting broke out inside Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic, located in a plaza on Plains Road East, sometime after noon on Thursday.

The owner, Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla, died in hospital a day later after being shot.

Williamson was a one-time patient of Dr. Mejilla, investigators say.

A woman who said she frequents the clinic, Lisa Jane Emery, told CTV News Toronto that Williamson was married to the clinic’s receptionist.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

More to come