

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman walking in Toronto’s Eaton Centre last Friday was arrested in Cabbagetown on Monday night.

The sex assault reportedly took place around 3:10 p.m. Friday. A 21-year-old woman told police when she screamed, the suspect smiled and walked away.

A surveillance image of the suspect was released on Monday morning.

At 10 p.m. that night, police said they encountered a man matching the suspect description in the area of Gerrard and Sherbourne streets.

As officers put him under arrest, he allegedly used a name that wasn’t his.

His true identity was discovered a short time later.

A suspect identified as Omar Johnson, 28, of no fixed address, is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are concerned there may be other victims that have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).