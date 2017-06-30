

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a suspect in an explosion at a café in Woodbridge on Thursday morning remains in hospital and will not be able to appear in court to face charges today.

The blast at Caffé Coretto on Winges Road near Weston Road and Highway 7 occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday and resulted in the partial collapse of the structure.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was found suffering from non-life threatening injuries nearby and was placed under arrest before being taken to hospital.

It is not immediately clear what charges he will face.