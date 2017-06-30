Suspect in explosion at Woodbridge café remains in hospital: police
Police are investigating a 'suspicious' explosion at a Woodbridge cafe.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 8:09AM EDT
Police say that a suspect in an explosion at a café in Woodbridge on Thursday morning remains in hospital and will not be able to appear in court to face charges today.
The blast at Caffé Coretto on Winges Road near Weston Road and Highway 7 occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday and resulted in the partial collapse of the structure.
The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was found suffering from non-life threatening injuries nearby and was placed under arrest before being taken to hospital.
It is not immediately clear what charges he will face.