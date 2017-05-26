

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a suspect in a trio of gas station robberies, including one in which the perpetrator threatened the attendant with a caulking gun.

The robberies took place between May 12 and May 18.

In the first incident on May 12, police allege that a suspect walked into a gas station near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street and produced a silver caulking gun. He then allegedly demanded that the attendant hand over an unspecified quantity of pre-paid credit cards and cash.

Police allege that the suspect subsequently returned to the same gas station on May 18.

This time, police say the suspect demanded that the attendant activate the pre-paid credit cards that he had previously stolen from the location.

Police say the attendant recognized the suspect from the previous robbery and complied with his demands.

The suspect then fled the scene and proceeded to use the pre-paid credit cards to make a number of purchases at a nearby plaza, police say.

The third robbery took place at a gas station in the Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road area on May 14.

In that incident, police say the suspect gestured that he was armed with a gun and demanded cash from the attendant.

He then fled the scene with an unspecified quantity of cash.

Khadr Mohamed, 22, of Etobicoke, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with nine offences, including three counts of robbery and three counts of using an imitation firearm.