

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a student and uttered racial slurs while sporting a Guy Fawkes mask during a lunch recess at a Milton elementary school Thursday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police say that during the lunch recess, a student was in the rear field behind Sam Sherratt Public School on Laurier Avenue in Milton.

The student was approached by a male wearing a Guy Fawkes mask and dark clothing.

The suspect uttered a racial slur and assaulted the child before fleeing the scene on foot. The child was not injured, police said.

Police including a canine unit arrived at the scene but efforts to locate the suspect were not successful.

The school was placed into hold and secure during the search.

The suspect was described as six-feet-tall with a medium or muscular build. Along with the mask, he was last seen wearing black clothing and grey and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2428.