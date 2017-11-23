

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a residential area in the area of Snowball Crescent and Mammoth Hall Trail, east of Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East, just before 3 p.m.

They arrived at a house to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run where he remains in serious condition.

Investigators said the victim got into an argument with someone before being stabbed several times.

On Thursday, police identified a suspect as 27-year-old Rondael Clarke of Brampton.

He is described as a black male, standing six-feet-tall, weighing 175 pounds. He has shoulder length brown hair in braids and brown eyes.

He is sought for one count of aggravated assault.