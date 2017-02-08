

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say a suspect in the robbery of a pita place over the weekend is likely the same person who held-up four downtown fast food restaurants over a five-day period in October.

The robbery took place at a Pita Land in the Dundas and Jarvis streets area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant, placed his hand inside his jacket and indicated that he was armed with a weapon.

The man then told an employee that he was robbing her and demanded cash.

At that point, police say the man was given an unspecified quantity of money. He then fled the scene, running westbound along Dundas Street.

Police say the same suspect is believed to be responsible for four similar robberies that were committed at downtown fast food restaurants between Oct. 7 and 11.

In three of those four robberies, the suspect indicated he had a weapon and then demanded cash while in the other he threatened an employee with a metal pipe and then grabbed the cash drawer and fled the scene.

Police have released surveillance camera images of the suspect in the robberies and are urging anyone with information to come forward.