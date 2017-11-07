

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A suspect turned himself in at a Toronto police station on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a 36-year-old mother of two daughters in east Hamilton on Monday night.

Hamilton Police say they were called to a townhouse at 17 Lang Street near Red Hill Valley Parkway and Queenston Road at about 5:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.

Neighbours told police they heard a verbal argument between a man and woman at 15 Lang Street, and the victim then went outside where the pair continued to argue.

Det. Peter Thom told reporters the man then fired an undisclosed number of gunshots at the woman.

Emergency crews then found Natasha Thompson at the scene, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre but was pronounced dead in the ambulance.

Witnesses in the area told CP24 they heard multiple gunshots outside of the address. Thom said Thompson’s 16-year-old daughter was inside their home at the time.

“She did not witness it but she saw what led up to it and heard the gunshots,” Thom said. Thompson’s other daughter, an 11-year-old, was not home at the time of the incident.

Thom said the victim and the accused were in a romantic relationship that began in April, 2017.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a suspect identified as Mark Joseph Champagne, 41, surrendered to Toronto police 41 Division in Scarborough.

The firearm used in the incident has not yet been recovered. Investigators believe it is a handgun.

Thom said officers are conducting a full search of 15 and 17 Lang Street and will consider conducting a wider ground search of the area at a later time.

The suspect faces one count of second-degree murder and appeared in a Hamilton courtroom this morning for a bail hearing.