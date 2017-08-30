

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl at a downtown day camp last week had shown up at the facility before, a source tells CP24.

Police have previously said that the suspect gained access to the facility near Dundas Street and University Avenue by posing as a parent who was considering enrolling his child in the program.

Police allege that once inside the suspect engaged the eight-year-old girl in conversation and at some point, sexually assaulted her.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the sexual assault but have said that they are on “high alert” and are actively searching for the suspect.

According to a source that spoke with CP24 on Wednesday, police now believe that the suspect had shown up at the day camp in the past.

The source says that prior to arriving on the day in question the suspect called the facility pretending to be a parent.

The source, however, says that police have been unable to trace the number that the suspect called the day camp from.

Police have previously described the suspect as white, between the ages of 30 and 50, and about six-feet-tall with a thin build, black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a light-coloured shirt, dark shorts and red sneakers.