

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspect in the sexual assault of three teen girls in the city’s west end last Thursday night has turned himself into police.

The alleged assaults took place in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue area shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was in the area when she was approached by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation.

The man is alleged to have then sexually assaulted the girl.

Moments later, it is alleged that the same man approached two 16-year-old girls a short distance away.

Again, police say the man attempted to engage the girls in conversation and then sexually assaulted them.

Surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case were released on Monday night and on Tuesday morning police confirmed that a 26-year-old man had turned himself in at 12 Division.

Police are concerned there may be more victims.

Johnathan Clarke, of Toronto, is charged with three counts of sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).