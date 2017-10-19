

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released photos and the identity of a suspect who allegedly stole $800 from a blind woman who offered her shelter.

Insp. Colin Greenaway told reporters Thursday that the 49-year-old blind woman took a bus from Sudbury to Toronto, with the intent of staying in the city for several days to undergo medical treatment.

While aboard the bus, she met a woman who told her she had just gotten out of rehab and just buried a parent, and had nowhere to stay while in Toronto.

The victim invited the suspect to stay with her for the night on Monday night at the Comfort Inn at 66 Norfinch Drive in North York.

“She told me her mother passed away. I felt sorry for her. And then she was telling me she had no place to go,” the victim told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

“When the victim woke up at 5 a.m., she noticed that the $800 she had brought with her for hotel fees and bus rides and food and lodging was stolen,” Greenaway said Thursday. “This is a cowardly act; this is a person who took advantage of someone who has a disability and a great heart.”

The victim said that she called out the suspect’s name when she realized she’d been robbed, went to the front desk of the hotel and was told the suspect had just gotten into a cab and left.

The theft left the victim with only $100 she had hidden in her bra.

“It wasn’t right what she did,” the woman said on Tuesday, holding back tears. “That wasn’t nice. It was all money for my trip, my cab, my food, my ticket to go back.”

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the victim has so far more than tripled its goal of $1,000. After airing the story, dozens of viewers called and emailed CTV News Toronto and CP24 with offers to help.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Angela Bluecoat of Manitoba and released surveillance photos of a suspect along with what appears to be an old mug shot.

She is described as an Indigenous woman, standing five-feet-six inches tall with an olive complexion. She has long sandy blonde/brown hair, brown eyes, and a large tattoo of a flower on her neck.

She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater and a black jacket with a fur collar.

Greenaway said the suspect has no fixed address and is “known to police,” but did not say how.

She is wanted for one count of theft under $5,000.

Greenaway says a constable in his division, Amir Butt, offered to drive to the victim to and from her appointments.

“PC Butt went out of his way to assist a person who was in dire straits and really needed some special needs and I’m really proud that PC Butt stepped up to the plate to do the right thing for all of the right reasons.”