

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who allegedly broke into an office in the city’s financial district, smashing bottles and windows and dousing furniture with paint has turned himself into police.

Police previously said that the man was spotted entering an office tower near King Street West and York Street on Dec. 9 at about 11 p.m.

It is alleged that the man then went to the second floor, where he gained entry to the office by forcing open the front door.

On Dec. 13 police released surveillance camera images of a suspect and appealed to the public for help. The surveillance camera images showed a man wearing a suit and a bowtie with paint splattered on his shirt, jacket and face.

Rory McCarthy, 21, from Kanata, Ontario, surrendered to police on Thursday and is charged with break-and-enter and mischief over $5,000.

McCarthy is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on January 25.